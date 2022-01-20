Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

