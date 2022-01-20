Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Unifi posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $21.34 on Monday. Unifi has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

