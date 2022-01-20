Brokerages Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $39.50

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,076. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

