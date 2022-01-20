Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at 23.08

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 23.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,920,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 11.91 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 11.27 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 15.95 and a 200-day moving average of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

