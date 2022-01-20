Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $18.46

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

HTGC stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

