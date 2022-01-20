Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $28.63

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

IHRT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 5,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,306. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

