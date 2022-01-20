Brokerages Set Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) PT at $26.00

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $11.07 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

