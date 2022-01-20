Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price at $11.75

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 35,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

