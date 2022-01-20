Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

