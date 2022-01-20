Brokers Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.