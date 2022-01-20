Brokers Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $643.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Koppers by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koppers by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

