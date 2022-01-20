Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,280 ($31.11) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,100 ($28.65).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.05.

BURBY stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

