Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 2,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $968.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.