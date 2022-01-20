ByteNext Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1,506.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.54 or 0.07442560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.12 or 0.99858288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007781 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

