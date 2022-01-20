Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cable One were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cable One by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $30,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,582.31 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,524.57 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,735.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,844.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

