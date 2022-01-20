California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $79,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $89,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

