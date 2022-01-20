California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 39,684 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $73,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

