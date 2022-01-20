California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,039 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $62,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

