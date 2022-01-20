California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 443 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $67,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $452.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -272.87 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

