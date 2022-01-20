California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of PACCAR worth $60,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

