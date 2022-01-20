Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CALA. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 417,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

