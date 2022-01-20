Calvin Treacy Acquires 50,000 Shares of Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) insider Calvin Treacy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,985.61).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

Get Elementos alerts:

Elementos Company Profile

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. It holds 100% interests in the Cleveland tin-copper-tungsten project located in northwest Tasmania, Australia; and the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 14.51 square kilometers located in the Andalucia region of southern Spain.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.