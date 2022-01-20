Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

