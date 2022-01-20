Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMBM. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
Shares of CMBM opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 105.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
