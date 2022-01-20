Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMBM. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of CMBM opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 105.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

