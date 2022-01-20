Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Canoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canoo by 138.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Canoo by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $12,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canoo by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

