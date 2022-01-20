Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.83

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 521739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
