Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.83

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 521739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

