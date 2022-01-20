Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Omeros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.80). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OMER. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.32.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Omeros has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Omeros by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.