Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 21.10% 14.79% 2.01% Capital City Bank Group 15.78% 10.46% 0.88%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Randolph Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital City Bank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $79.00 million 1.58 $19.93 million $2.72 8.97 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 2.14 $31.58 million $2.06 13.37

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Randolph Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Randolph Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Randolph Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Randolph Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Randolph Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts. The Envision Mortgage segment comprises gains on loan origination and sales activities, loan servicing income, and interest income on loans held for sale and residential construction loans. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

