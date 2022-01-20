Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.32. 40,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

