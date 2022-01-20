Capital One Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 50,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

