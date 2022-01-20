Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cassava Sciences worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth about $559,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 57.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

