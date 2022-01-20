Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.