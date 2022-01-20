Castle (CSTL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $22,035.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00298789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

