CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 131,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,443,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.0% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $205.00. 17,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.07. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

