CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

