CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 145,966 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,152,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.32% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in AtriCure by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

