CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $14.17 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 97,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.11. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

