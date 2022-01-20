CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vicor by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,993. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $52,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.