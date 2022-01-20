CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 158,722 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.90% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,673,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of OPRX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $838.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.29 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,624 shares of company stock worth $6,162,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
