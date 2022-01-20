CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 158,722 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.90% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,673,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $838.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.29 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,624 shares of company stock worth $6,162,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

