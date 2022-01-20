CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 387,335 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 387,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,850,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.