CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 469,684 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 469,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 3,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,760. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

