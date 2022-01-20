CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 188,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 352,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,562,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

