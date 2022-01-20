Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 19848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

