CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 2,795 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.48. 11,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,152. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.20 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average is $204.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

