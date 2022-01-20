C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Buys 49 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £118.58 ($161.80).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 48 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £120.96 ($165.04).

LON CCR opened at GBX 242.20 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £951.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.98) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.96) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

