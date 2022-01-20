Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.10% of Cedar Fair worth $239,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

