Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 973,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,831,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

