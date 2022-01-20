Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

