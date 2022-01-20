Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 288,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,045,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

