Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 179.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 245.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,526. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

